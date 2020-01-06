LIVE TV
Gravitas: Soleimani killed, Thousands mourn the General's death in Tehran
Jan 06, 2020, 11.55 PM(IST)
Massive crowds attended the funeral procession of Qassim Soleimani in Tehran. From the young to the old - Iranians see the U.S. strike as an assault on their country and their pride. Watch this report from Gravitas. #Gravitas # SoleimaniKilled