Gravitas: Soleimani killed, Thousands mourn the General's death in Tehran

Jan 06, 2020, 11.55 PM(IST)
Massive crowds attended the funeral procession of Qassim Soleimani in Tehran. From the young to the old - Iranians see the U.S. strike as an assault on their country and their pride. Watch this report from Gravitas. #Gravitas # SoleimaniKilled