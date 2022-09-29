Gravitas: Saudi Crown Prince strengthens his grip on power

Published: Sep 29, 2022, 12:25 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Saudi Crown Prince MBS has strengthened his grip on power. He was already the heir to the throne, now he's also been named Saudi Arabia's Prime Minister. How does this tilt the balance of power in his favour? Priyanka Sharma explains.
Read in App