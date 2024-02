The Italian police have arrested six robbers in Rome who are all in their 60s and 70s. The crew of senior citizen robbers are known for robbing post offices with guns. The main leader is 70-year-old Italo De Witt, also called "the German," who became famous in the 1990s for a big bank heist near the Spanish Steps. Another person, 75 years old, was on the lookout for the group.