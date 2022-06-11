Gravitas: Rajapaksas wielding the power behind the scenes?

Published: Jun 11, 2022, 11:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The Rajapaksas today are political kryptonite in Sri Lanka. Despite the mass public opposition, is Rajapaksa family trying to wield its power behind the scenes? Palki Sharma tells you more.
