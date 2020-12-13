Gravitas Plus: Will the entry of vaccines spell the exit of the pandemic?

Dec 13, 2020, 08.05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Vaccines may not put an end to the pandemic. As for the virus- it may be here to stay. Past pandemics, present numbers, and experts- all corroborate this. Listen in to WION's Palki Sharma.
Read in App