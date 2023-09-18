Gravitas: Pirola Outbreak: Is the UK prepared?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 11:20 PM IST
UK is on alert over the fast-spreading Covid-19 variant BA.2.86, also called 'Pirola'. The mutated Covid-19 variant pirola is contributing to a spike in cases across scotland and the rest of UK. As of this week, there have been at least 37 cases recorded in England, which is an increase of over three infections from the previous week. Molly Gambhir brings you a report.

