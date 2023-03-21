videos
Gravitas: Pets passing on drug-resistant bacteria to owners?
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Mar 21, 2023, 12:45 AM IST
A study has found that dogs and cats could be passing on drug-resistant bacteria to their owners. Molly Gambhir tells you more.
