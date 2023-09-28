Gravitas: Pak ISI planned Khalistani terrorist Nijjar’s killing to spoil India-Canada ties?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 11:05 PM IST
Did Pakistan's spy agency have a hand in the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar earlier this year? New reports say the Pak ISI masterminded it to strain India and Canada relations.

