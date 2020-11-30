Gravitas: No end to Pak oppn's tussle with Imran Khan

Nov 30, 2020, 11.35 PM(IST)
Follow Us
Thousands attended Pakistan Democratic Movement's 5th rally in #Multan. Maryam Nawaz Sharif called out Imran Khan backdoor efforts to block opposition rallies. Meanwhile, the Pak PM has attacked the 'royal lifestyle' of opposition leaders
Read in App