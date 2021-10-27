Gravitas: Is WHO delaying approval for COVAXIN?

Oct 27, 2021, 11:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Meet, demand more data & reschedule. This has been the WHO's strategy on approving India's homegrown jab - Covaxin. Are WHO experts delaying the approval on purpose? Were all jabs subjected to the same regime? Palki Sharma tells you.
