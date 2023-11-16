LIVE TV

Gravitas: Is anti-asian racism still a problem in US?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 12:05 AM IST
Is anti-asian racism still a problem in Us? Poll reveals 2023 trends. One in three us asians and pacific islanders faced racial abuse this year, AP-NORC/AAPI data poll shows.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos