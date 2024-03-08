Gravitas | India's Own Fifth-generation Fighter Jet Soon | Army Flaunts Drone Killer Bird

Amid threats from China and Pakistan at the border, New India's New Force is leaving no stone unturned to secure the border and maintain air dominance. From bolstering its air defences to preparing for future wars, the Indian military is becoming a force to be reckoned with. With the Indian government clearing a long-pending proposal to produce 5th-generation fighter jets domestically, we take a look at what other lethal machinery India is working on to achieve air dominance.