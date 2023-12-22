LIVE TV

Gravitas: India's drug regulator bans anti-cold medication for kids

WION Video Team  | Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 11:45 PM IST
India's drug regulator has banned an anti-cold combination drug for children under 4 years. Priyanka Sharma tells you why you need to stop giving cough syrups to your children.

