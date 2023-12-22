videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
Gravitas: India's drug regulator bans anti-cold medication for kids
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 22, 2023, 11:45 PM IST
India's drug regulator has banned an anti-cold combination drug for children under 4 years. Priyanka Sharma tells you why you need to stop giving cough syrups to your children.
trending now
Gravitas: Wuhan virus raises alarm in US
Red Sea attacks: Houthi attacks pose a significant threat to the global economy
Gravitas: Houthis threaten to attack U.S. warships if 'provoked' | Red Sea crisis
Gravitas: Sleep Divorce the key to a healthy marriage? Here's what Cameron Diaz suggests
Pakistan poll body strikes of PTI's poll symbol
recommended videos
Covid-19 India: WHO says, 'JN.1 poses low risk at present' | The India Story
IPL Auction sparks pay disparity debate
China bans exports of some rare-earth processing tech
2024 Lok Sabha polls: Push for caste survey ahead of polls
Parliament row | Highest suspensions in a session: 146 MPs suspended from both houses | India Story
recommended videos
Covid-19 India: WHO says, 'JN.1 poses low risk at present' | The India Story
IPL Auction sparks pay disparity debate
China bans exports of some rare-earth processing tech
2024 Lok Sabha polls: Push for caste survey ahead of polls