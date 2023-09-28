Gravitas: India's anti-terror crackdown, Khalistan-Gangster nexus with links to Canada raided

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 12:25 AM IST
While Canada provides a safe haven to extremist elements, India has launched a massive crackdown on the Khalistan-Gangster nexus. India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted multiple raids across at least six Indian states. Watch this video for more details.

