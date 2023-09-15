Gravitas | India vs China: High-stakes battle for influence in Maldives heats up

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 11:30 PM IST
As Maldives holds its presidential elections, India and China are watching the political showdown closely. The presidential race has taken a geopolitical turn as the pro-China candidate surges ahead, challenging the influence of the incumbent pro-India leader. The fate of democracy and the balance of power in the Indian Ocean hangs in the balance.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos