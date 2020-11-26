Gravitas: India reaches out to its neighbours

Nov 26, 2020, 11.50 PM(IST)
After a bitter border row, India & Nepal are working to get ties back on track. Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla is on a 2-day visit to Kathmandu. Meanwhile, NSA Ajit Doval is expected to visit Colombo on November 27.
