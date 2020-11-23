Gravitas: Imran Khan helpless before Islamists: Radicals take over the streets of Lahore

Nov 23, 2020, 11.30 PM(IST)
Follow Us
Tens of thousands of Islamist supporters gathered in Lahore without a mask for the funeral of Khadim Hussain Rizvi - the radical cleric who created the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan.
Read in App