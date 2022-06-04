Gravitas: Imran Khan could be charged with sedition

Published: Jun 04, 2022, 02:00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Imran Khan could soon be put on trial for treason. The Shehbaz Sharif govt is mulling to charge him with sedition. On what grounds? For orchestrating a mutiny in Pakistan. Palki Sharma Upadhyay you a report.
