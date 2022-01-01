LIVE TV
Gravitas: How different religions and cultures celebrate the New Year
Jan 01, 2022, 12:10 AM(IST)
WION Video Team
As the world gear up to celebrate the start of their New Year at the beginning of January, Palki Sharma takes a look at how other cultures and countries mark the beginning of a new year.
