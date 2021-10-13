Gravitas: G20 says 'laser-focused' on terror in Afghanistan

Oct 13, 2021, 12:15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for unhindered & immediate access to humanitarian aid in Afghanistan. The G20 leaders agreed to keep a 'laser focus' on anti-terror operations in the country. WION's Palki Sharma tells you more.
