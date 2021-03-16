Gravitas: France, Germany suspend AstraZeneca jabs

Mar 16, 2021, 11.20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
France, Germany and Italy have joined a growing list of nations that have suspended the use of AstraZeneca's COVID jabs. Are European powers politicising vaccines, or is there solid science behind the move? WION's Palki Sharma gets you a report.
