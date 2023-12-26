Gravitas | Dr. Saveera Parkash, a Hindu Woman, will contest in Pakistan’s 2024 general elections

Dr. Saveera Parkash, a Hindu, and medical graduate from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, is making waves as she files her nomination for the National Assembly polls, a significant move in a country grappling with religious and gender inclusivity in politics. Contesting from PK-25 on a Pakistan People's Party (PPP) ticket, Saveera represents a growing trend of women and minorities taking active roles in Pakistan's political landscape.