Gravitas: 'Don't Speak Japanese Loudly'; Tokyo Cautions Citizens Amid Harassment In China | Fukushima Fallout

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
The Japanese government has told its citizens in China to maintain a low profile following multiple incidents of harassment against them. The cause of this is Japan's decision to release treated wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean. On Monday, Japan also summoned the Chinese ambassador. @mollygambhir brings you a report.

