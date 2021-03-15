Gravitas: Does the AstraZeneca vaccine cause blood clots?

Mar 15, 2021, 11.05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Does the Astrazenca vaccine cause blood clots? At least 16 countries have suspended the shot so far. But the European & British regulators say the vaccine is safe. Who is right? Where does India stand? WION's Palki Sharma gets you a report.
