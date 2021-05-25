Gravitas: Does COVID-19 have a connection with an abandoned mine in China?

May 25, 2021, 11:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
In 2012, 6 miners in China had fallen ill after a visit to a mine. Scientists from the Wuhan lab were called in to investigate the "mysterious illness". Is there a connection between this mine and the pandemic? Palki Sharma brings you a report.
