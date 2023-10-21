Gravitas: Displaced & desperate, Gaza residents have nowhere to go

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 12:20 AM IST
Amid the raging Israel-Hamas war, and the constant fighting, it is the residents on both the sides who are paying the price of war. With their homes ravaged, and food supplies on the brink, they are struggling, they have nowhere to go. There seems to be an end to the suffering of civilians.

