Gravitas: Did Dr. Fauci fund Wuhan Virus research?

May 12, 2021, 11:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Did Joe Biden's pandemic advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci fund Wuhan Virus research? Republican Senator Rand Paul says Fauci could be personally involved in the origin of the virus. Palki Sharma separates facts from fiction.
