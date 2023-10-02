Gravitas: DGCA mulling barring use of perfumes for pilots

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 10:50 PM IST
India's aviation regulator DGCA is mulling barring the use of perfumes by pilots. The body suspects that perfumes could lead to false-positives during breath analyser tests. Molly Gambhir brings you.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos