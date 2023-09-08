Gravitas: China's Xi Jinping snubbed as Italy dumps BRI

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 12:25 AM IST
Italy, the G7 member to join China's Belt and Road Initiative, is dumping Xi Jinping's dream project. It is the ultimate humiliation for Xi, also, what appears to be the start of the end of China's road to nowhere and its dream of global dominance. Priyanka Sharma tells you more.

