Gravitas: China wants to build dams on the Brahmaputra

Mar 09, 2021, 12.00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
In its draft of the new five-year plan - China has approved dam projects on the Brahmaputra. The dams could be built on the lower reaches of the river on the Chinese side. WION's Palki tells you why India has reason to worry.
