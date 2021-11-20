Gravitas: China, Qatar fail in their sportswashing campaign

Nov 20, 2021, 02:40 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Beijing, the host of winter Olympics, is orchestrating a genocide. Qatar, the host of 2022 FIFA World Cup, is accused of human rights abuses. Both countries are now being called out for sportswashing. Palki Sharma brings you the details.
