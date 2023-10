China-based ehang becomes the world’s first company to receive airworthiness certification for its fully autonomous, passenger-carrying air taxis. Ehang’s eh216-s air taxis are electric vertical take-off and landing (evtol) aircraft that can carry up to two passengers or 600 pounds of cargo. They are powered by 16 electric rotors and can fly at speeds of up to 80 mph and distances of up to 18 miles.