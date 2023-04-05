videos
Home
Gravitas: Bizarre! Imran Khan appears in court wearing a 'bulletproof bucket'
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Apr 05, 2023, 10:50 PM IST
On Tuesday, Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan appeared for a court hearing wearing a 'bullet-proof' bucket. Why? Was this another political gimmick? Molly Gambhir reports.
