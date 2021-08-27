Gravitas: Biden vows to hunt down Kabul attack masterminds

Aug 27, 2021, 11:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Joe Biden vowed to hunt down the masterminds behind the Kabul blasts. But with no ground presence in Afghanistan, will Biden have to depend on tacit support from the Taliban? WION's Palki Sharma tells you.
