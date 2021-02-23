Gravitas: B-777 under the scanner

Feb 23, 2021, 12.20 AM(IST) WION Video Team
In the last 3 days, the engines of 2 planes have exploded mid-air. Their debris rained down on houses and streets. Both Boeing planes had Pratt & Whitney engines. Are the 'flying coffins' back? WION's Palki Sharma has a report.
