Gravitas: Alec Baldwin & the 'Prop Gun Tragedy'

Oct 22, 2021, 11:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Hollywood Star Alec Baldwin has 'accidentally' shot & killed a cinematographer on the set of his next film. The actor was shooting with a 'prop gun' which apparently contained 'live ammunition'. Palki Sharma gets you a report.
