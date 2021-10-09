Gravitas: Air India sold to Tata Group for 18,000 crore

Oct 09, 2021, 12:00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The Maharaja has come back home. Tata Group has bought India's flag carrier Air India for 18,000 crore Rupees. Palki Sharma tells you how this deal will change your experience the next time you fly Air India.
