Gravitas: After heatwave, wildfires and drought, powerful storms now batter Europe

Published: Aug 20, 2022, 01:25 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
After heatwave, wildfires and drought, Europe has now been battered by powerful storms. France, Italy and Austria have been affected, at least 12 people have died. Palki Sharma brings you a report.
Read in App