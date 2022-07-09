Gravitas: A look back at Shinzo Abe's political legacy

Published: Jul 09, 2022, 12:00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Shinzo Abe was born into Japanese political royalty. He entered politics in 1982 and went on to scale unprecedented heights of power in Japan. He retired as the country's longest-serving premier. Molly Gambhir take a look at Abe's legacy.
