Goldman cuts growth forecast for 2021, 2022

Oct 11, 2021, 01:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Goldman Sachs cut its U.S. economic growth target to 5.6% for 2021 and to 4% for 2022 citing an expected decline in fiscal support through the end of next year and a more delayed recovery in consumer spending than previously expected.
