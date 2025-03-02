Goa’s carnival kicks off with parades, music, and festivities
Goa’s vibrant Carnival celebrations have begun, bringing the streets to life with dazzling parades, lively music, and delicious food. Rooted in Portuguese traditions, this festival is a grand spectacle of culture, dance, and entertainment
