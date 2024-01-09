LIVE TV

Germany's opposition leader launches new party

WION Video Team  | Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 09:20 PM IST
Germany's high-profile opposition leader Sahra Waagen-Khnech launches a new party. The party's name is Sahra Wagenknecht alliance- reason and fairness party. It will make its electoral debut in June.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos