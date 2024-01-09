videos
Germany's opposition leader launches new party
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Jan 09, 2024, 09:20 PM IST
Germany's high-profile opposition leader Sahra Waagen-Khnech launches a new party. The party's name is Sahra Wagenknecht alliance- reason and fairness party. It will make its electoral debut in June.
