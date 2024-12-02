Protesters and police skirmished in Georgia's capital for a fourth straight night, but why? Watch here to know more!
Georgia Protest: Fireworks, Water Cannons, Tear Gas Used In Tbilisi As Protesters Clash With Police
Advertisment
Protesters and police skirmished in Georgia's capital for a fourth straight night, but why? Watch here to know more!
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.