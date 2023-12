Indian actor Gaurav Gera spoke to WION’s Zeba Khan about his role in Audible’s Indian adaptation of Marvel's ‘Wastelanders: Black Widow'. Gaurav plays the role of Crispin Burge in this show that is led by Kareena Kapoor Khan aka Black Widow. A Hindi adaptation of Marvel’s successful Wastelanders series, Black Widow premiered on the audio platform on November 28.