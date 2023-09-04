Gabon: General Oligui to remain transitional president for unspecified period

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 07:25 PM IST
The judges of the country's constitutional court administered the oath of office to Gabonese General Brice Oligui Nguema on Monday, September 4, in a televised ceremony. Nguema was the mastermind of the coup that removed President Ali Bongo. This occurs just days after the military of the 2.3 million-person nation, led by Oligui, seized control.

