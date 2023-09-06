G20 Summit 2023: President Joe Biden to kick off India visit on September 7

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 08:50 AM IST
US President Joe Biden tested COVID-19 negative for the second time in 24 hours. Uncertainty looms large over Biden's visit after his wife Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 but hours later the White House said that Joe Biden has tested negative for COVID-19. Biden is scheduled to visit India for the G20 Summit and is also scheduled to engage in a one-on-one meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the summit.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos