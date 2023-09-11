G20 Summit 2023: India-Middle East- Europe economic corridor announced

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
The gathering of global leaders in New Delhi for the G20 Summit concluded on Sunday with India passing on the Baton to Brazil. This year's G20 saw many notable reforms including a consensus on several issues and inclusion of the African Union. There were also many key economic takeaways as well let's take a look.

