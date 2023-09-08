G20 Summit 2023: German Ambassador says Xi Jinping's absence at G20 is not a big deal

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 05:05 PM IST
WION’s principal diplomatic correspondent Siddhant Sibbal sat with German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann to discuss India’s G20 presidency. The discussion revolved around India’s role in building consensus on the G20 forum, which has remained heavily divided, especially in the wake of the Ukraine crisis.

