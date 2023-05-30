G20 Kashmir Summit, Kashmir's Floating Vegetable Market & 7 wonders record
Embark on extraordinary travel stories with us in WION Wings as we take you on a mesmerising journey through diverse destinations and fascinating global events. Join us as we uncover the world's wonders, witness remarkable achievements, and delve into the captivating beauty of nature. From the prestigious G20 delegates meeting in Kashmir to the vibrant lunar festival in Sofia, Bulgaria, this immersive experience will leave you awestruck.