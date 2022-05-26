Freedom March in Pakistan: Why did Imran Khan abort his battle for power?

Published: May 26, 2022
After months of instability and a regime change, the political crisis is showing no signs of easing. The ousted Prime Minister of the country Imran Khan has emerged as a big headache for the ruling Shehbaz Sharif government.
